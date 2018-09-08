Tourism deptt participates in 34th IATO Convention at Vishakapatnam

Tassaduq Jeelani highlights upcoming destinations
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sept 7:
The department of tourism has embarked upon a countrywide marketing campaign to attract tourists, with its participation in the 34th Indian Association of Tour Operators’ (IATO) Convention, which began at Vishakapatnam on Thursday.
The department of tourism has set up a stall at the 3-day Convention attracting leading inbound tour operators from across the country.
During the convention, key travel industry leaders of the country come together to promote the tourism products of their respective places and also forge new partnership and strengthen business ties.
During his detailed presentation in business sessions, Director Tourism Kashmir highlighted the tourism products of each region of the State especially new and upcoming destination.
Tasaduq Jeelani urged the travel leaders to promote J&K as the choicest destination, which has innumerable tourism products to offer for travelers.
“The State of J&K has almost every tourism product to travelers be it the bewitching landscape, lush green meadows, dense forest cover, fresh streams flowing form high rise snowcapped mountains, unique art and craft, sumptuous food, pilgrim and heritage sites or adventure activities, we have it all,” he said.
In this presentation, Tasaduq Jeelani also highlighted the upcoming destinations like Doodhpathri, Aharbal, Sinthantop, Bungus Valley, Gurez, Yousmarg, etc.
The stall of the tourism department also got overwhelming response where visitors were given publicity and promotional material and other information about J&K’s tourism.
Director Tourism Kashmir informed them about Kashmir Paryatan Utsav which the department is organizing in the month of October to help offset negative perception about Kashmir.
Tassaduq Jeelani also met Union Minister of State for Tourism KJ Alphons and briefed him about tourist footfall and other services, facilities and infrastructure development in the State.
Union Minister also assured Director Tourism of all the support from GoI to promote J&K’s tourism.
This year Convention theme is “20 million foreign tourists by 2020." Roughly 1,000 delegates are expected to attend the convention in three days.
On the sidelines of the Convention, Director tourism also had interaction with the print and electronic media during which he apprised them that Kashmir is safe to visit and large number of tourists are currently enjoying their holidays in the Valley.
The department will continue marketing campaign in others cities and also organise road shows to attract tourists for autumn and winter season.
The department also aims to tap South Indian market where from large number of travellers have turned up over the past few years for their holidays in Kashmir.
Deputy Director Tourism Riyaz A Shah along with IATO JK Chapter members including Nasir Shah of CNE Luxury Holidays, Athar Yameen Narwari of Earth Explorers, Noor Mohammad Shangloo of Shangloo Travels, Irfan Wani of Al-Buraq Travels, Zafar Mehraj of Divine Hotel besides others participated in the Convention.