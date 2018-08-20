Tourism Deptt organises freestyle swimming competition

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Department of Tourism Kashmir in collaboration with Swim N Survive Society (K) organised Free Style Swimming Events at Nigeen in which around 80 swimmers took part in different events.
On this occasion 500 mtr free style swim and 50 mtr free style swim for both boys and girls were held. Noted swimming expert Riyaz Wani supervised the event.
Qazi Kawsar Manzoor won the 500 mtr free style swim in junior boy category, while as Zoobiya Tariq won the 500 mtr in junior girls category. Omer Tariq Bhat won the 500 mts free style swim in sub-junior category. Aatif Qureshi won 50 mtr free style swim in sub-junior category while as Musaib was runner up in the same category and Aaqila won the 50 mtr free style swim.
Society Sr. Vice - President Dr. Sheikh Tariq, Vice President Syed Shahid Zadie, swimming trainers Riyaz Wani and Abid Amin, Joint Secretary Zahid Iqbal and Secretary Yasir Makhdoomi were present at the valedictory function who distributed prizes among the position holders.
Speaking on the occasion, many parents who accompanied their children thanked Department of Tourism and Society for this event. President Swim N Survive, Er. Mushtaq Wani, hailed swimmers for completing the swim.
It is worth to mention that Department of Tourism Kashmir in collaboration with Swim N Survive Society (K) has trained around 200 non-swimmers, 50 swimmers for rescue this year. Riyaz Wani along with his team Abid Amin, Zahid Iqbal and Yasir Makhdoomi takes swimming classes every morning at Nigeen on voluntarily basis.