Tourism Deptt invites private sector to invest in revenue generating projects

Published at September 11, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, September 11:

 Secretary Tourism Department Tuesday informed that Ministry of Tourism, Government of India has launched a scheme, ‘Viability Gap Scheme’ for tapping and encouraging private investment in Tourism Sector on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.
In this regard, the Secretary said that private companies intending to make investment under PPP mode can contact the office of Directorate of Tourism Jammu/Kashmir and Chief Executives Officer of various Development Authorities of Tourism Department.
The scheme would involve investment in infrastructure used by tourists and earning revenue through levy of fee or user charges on the visitors.
Revenue generating tourism projects are Cable cars, Ropeways, Amusements Park, Theme Parks, Heli Tourism, Spas, convention Centres, inland waterway ferries etc.
The Tourism projects promoted by stand-alone Private Company incorporated and existing under the Companies Act 2013 is eligible to make an investment under PPP mode.

