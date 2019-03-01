Tourism deptt hails travel, hospitality sector for assisting stranded tourists

Srinagar, Feb 28:
The department of Tourism has thanked hoteliers, houseboat owners, travel agents for cooperating with the department in view of the crisis arising out of the cancellation of the flights on Monday.
Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani thanked hotel, travel and houseboat associations and individuals also who offered free accommodation, food, transport to the tourists and made them feel comfortable.
“Our officers visited various places and hotels and also airport to see if tourists needed any assistance. We accommodated some foreigners in our own guesthouses in Srinagar and hoteliers also accommodated many tourists who left today morning. Some may leave today afternoon after rebooking their tickets,” said Director Tourism Kashmir.
Nisar Wani said this is the duty of the state to help tourists who need any assistance in any exigency.
“I appeal travel and hospitality sector to extend such support in future also if the need arises and keep up with the tradition of our rich hospitality.”
Owing to the cancellation of the flights at Srinagar airport, the local hoteliers offered free accommodation, food and transportation to the stranded tourists.
Mushtaq Chaya who owns Raddison hotel chains opened also offered free accommodation to the guests.
“Many tourists returned back and stayed in our hotel. We didn’t want the tourists to feel any uncomfortable situation. The tourists are happy as they didn’t have to pay for extra night spent in Kashmir due to suspension of the flights,” he said.
Tourists can contact Tourist Reception Centre (TRC), Srinagar on 0194-2502512, Tourist Police, TRC, Srinagar on 0194-2502276 for any assistance.