Tourism deptt grieves over Khanday’s demise

Srinagar, Nov 19:
The department of Tourism Kashmir has expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of former Chief Secretary Iqbal Khanday who breathed his last early this morning.
An official handout of the department said Iqbal was an able and effective administrator and commanded lot of respect among bureaucracy for his leadership skills.
The officials at the department also recalled his contribution to the tourism sector as director tourism.
He was remembered for his honesty and integrity.
The officers at the department expressed deepest sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed eternal peace to the departed soul.