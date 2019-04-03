About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Tourism deptt eyes LTC facility to push tourist influx

In order to push for more tourist influx to the State, Secretary Tourism J&K Rigzian Sampheal has written to all the state governments and union territories to encourage their citizens to travel to J&K State by availing Leave Travel Concession (LTC) facility which will be in effect till 25th September 2020.
Secretary Tourism said the maximum tourists to JK are from country's budget class and government employees who can avail such facility.
"As this scheme is in vogue, we have written to tourism boards, departments of all the State and Union territories in the country and urged them to encourage their employees to visit JK by availing this LTC facility. We want to capitalize on this facility to the maximum as the size of the government sector in the country is very large who can visit J&K State on LTC scheme," said Sampheal.
Notably, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievance and Pensions has in relaxation to Central Civil Service Rules of 1988 extended LTC to J&K State allowing government servants to travel J&K by air till September 2020.
Secretary Tourism has issued letters seeking to promote Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions of the State as preferred holiday destinations among employees in the country.
Sampheal said LTC scheme has helped attract a good number of government employees in the past.
He said the department of tourism has launched a multi-pronged promotional campaign within and outside the country to attract travellers to the State.
"We have organised road shows, attended major travel marts and travel fairs across the country where we promoted J&K's tourism products. We want to reach out to government employees also so that they can travel to J&K for holidaying with their families," said Secretary Tourism.
"Tourist arrivals have again picked up and we are hopeful of better tourism season ahead."

