Tourism deptt expects bumper tourism in 2019

Plans massive marketing in travel marts, road shows
Mir BaseeratSrinagar:
In order to tap state tourism potential and attract travelers, the Department of Tourism Kashmir has planned aggressive marketing campaigns from January 16, 2019 till February end.
The department will be showcasing its tourism products at South Asia Travel and Tourism Exchange (SATTE), South Asia's largest travel and tourism event, to be held from 16th January to 18th of January 2019 at Greater Noida.
The event will be followed by another Road Show at Pune on 21 January 2019 where the department will be interacting with the media and also local travel industry of the State.
Director Tourism Kashmir, Nisar Ahmad Wani said the department will be aggressively promoting states tourism potential by participating in biggest travel marts and by organizing road shows within and outside the country.
“We have already started marketing campaigns through advertisements in regional and national media which has fetched good results as premier resorts like Gulmarg are packed with tourists,” said Nisar.
He added “We are also showcasing our tourism products at the travel shows like SATTE in Delhi, OTM in Mumbai and IITM in Kolkata in the month of January.”
Nisar Wani said the department has also scheduled at least nine road shows at Pune, Mumbai, Ahmadabad, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Kolkata, Bengaluru, etc. to tap the domestic market.
“The department is also gearing up for road shows in Bangladesh, Malaysia and Thailand to attract the travelers from these countries where from State received increased number of tourist arrivals in the year 2018,” said Nisar.
He added the travel marts provide best platform for promotions as thousands of travel agents, tour operators, destination management companies from around 50 countries and 28 state Tourism boards participate in the show and network with each other.
“We are providing platform for the local travel and hospitality sector in these travel marts who also sell their packages and network with their counterparts and clients from different states of the country and other foreign countries,” he said.
“The marketing at these marts help promote state’s tourism products and attract travelers under one roof.”
During these travel marts, the department will also be distributing publicity material of all the three regions of the state, besides holding press meets, organize seminars for select gathering of the tour operators of the country to promote tourism.”
“We will also be interacting with the leading travel agents of the country at these road shows in B2B meetings where local travel agents, hoteliers and houseboat owners are also participating. They will also network with them and promote our destinations,” he said.
President Kashmir Hotels and Restaurants Owners Federation (KHAROF) Abdul Wahid Malik said the Department of Tourism in collaboration with KHAROF is conducting road show in Pune on 21st January.
He said at least 20 members from KHAROF will be participating in this road show and the travel fraternity of Pune will also be a part of it.
“This is a very good step initiated by the Department of Tourism and it will boost tourism. We are hopefl that tourism will be on the track,” said Wahid.
He said they are expecting good response in the year 2019.
‘We are getting bookings the bookings from travellers from like Gujarat, Maharashtra and Chennai.”
He said the hoteliers will also be announcing discounts to the travellers during these road shows.