Tourism deptt continues promotional campaigns

March 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Secretary Tourism addresses media, travel trade at Ahmedabad

As a part of confidence-building measures, J&K Department of Tourism along with J&K Tourism Alliance and J&K Pilgrim and Leisure Tour Operators Forum organised another ‘Tourism Conclave’ at Ahmedabad.

Rigzian Sampheal, I.A.S., Commissioner \ Secretary Department of Tourism along with

state's tourism stakeholders interacted with tour operators of Gujarat and apprised them about the J&K’s tourism products.

Secretary Tourism while addressing the media said that the Tourism Conclaves are being held within and outside the country including Mumbai, Chennai, Bangalore, Ahmedabad apart from Malaysia and Thailand.

Secretary Tourism said the entire state infrastructure including the hotels, travel and tourism professionals and people of J&K are ready to welcome tourists so that they relish the State’s diverse splendour.

He said the service providers in J&K go out of their way to ensure that the tourists are comfortable and leave back with happy memories.

Secretary Tourism further said J&K and Gujarat have traditionally been connected with each other as far as the tourism industry is concerned. “J&K has the privilege of receiving the highest number of travellers from the State of Gujarat and Maharashtra," he said.

He said it was in the light of the love shown by the people of country especially Gujarat that the Department of Tourism J&K Government along with the travel and hospitality sector of the State conducted road shows throughout the country, attended Travel Marts in the cities like Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Pune Hyderabad and Nagpur to strengthen this bond further. “Today, we have assembled here again to rejuvenate our bond.”

Later an interaction was also held in which around 100 travel agents/tour operator/destination management companies/tourism promoters from Ahmedabad and adjoining areas like Vadodara and Surat participated. They expressed their support to JK tourism saying Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh are the prime destinations in their travel packages.

Deputy Director Tourism Publicity Riyaz Ahmad Shah, Ankush Sharma, Pankaj Gupta, President of Tourist Association of Gujarat, Paras Lakhani, Chapter Chairman Travel Agents Association of India Gujarat Chapter, Jigar M. Dudakiya Chapter Chairman at Gujarat of Travel Agents Federation of India and Bimal Mehta Chairman Gujarat Chapter Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India were also present on the occasion.