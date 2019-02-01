Tourism deptt continues promotional campaign across country

JKTA highlights State’s tourism potential at Nagpur
Nagpur:
Continuing with its promotional campaigns across the country, Tourism Department and Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Alliance organised another press meet at Nagpur to tap the tourism market from Maharashtra.
Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Alliance (JKTA) Manzoor Pakhtoon addressed media in presence of Deputy Chairman JKTA Hilal Ahmad Dar, Secretary General JKTA Shamim Shah, Chairman Event Management Committee Nasir Shah.
Under Secretary Tourism Malik Waseem Ahmad along with this team was also present on the occasion.
Addressing the media persons, Pakhtoon highlighted the State’s tourism products and initiatives taken by the State government in the infrastructural development for the comfortable and memorable holidays of the travellers.
He urged the media persons to promote J&K’s tourism potential and highlight positive stories from the state.
Stating that J&K is the choicest destination for travellers, Pakhtoon said services providers are giving unmatched services to the visitors and people are most hospitable making the stay of the travellers most comfortable.
“Maximum numbers of tourists who visit JK are from Maharashtra. Maharashtra is the oldest market for J&K and the association in tourism between the two states is very old,” he said.
Stating that J&K is a complete package for the travellers, Shamim Shah who also spoke on the occasion said State offers varied tourism products for every taste of a traveller.
“J&K not only offers unmatched beauty but its diverse culture and known hospitality of its people is attracting travellers from across the globe,” he said.
Shah said at present due to continues snowfall, the premier destinations like Gulmarg are abuzz with tourist activities.
“Good number tourists including foreigners are enjoying skiing, snowboarding, ice-skating, gondola ride in Gulmarg,” he said and invited them to visit Kashmir and see by themselves how safe Kashmir is for travellers.
Nasir Shah while replying to some of the questions from media said Kashmir is the safest place for tourists and many solo travellers have been visiting the Himalayan region for past many years who have left back with good memories.
He urged the travel agents to include Kashmir tourism products in their tour itineraries.
JKTA is also scheduled to hold a travel show in which around 200 travel agents from the State of Maharashtra are expected to participate. Under Secretary Tourism Malik Waseem Ahmad will be delivering key note address at the Travel Show to highlight tourism products of the State. Head Assitatn tourism department Mohammad Saleem Budo besides many other JKTA event management committee members including Sameer Ahmed, Abid Matoo are also participating in the Travel Show.