Tourism deptt condoles Shabir’s demise

Srinagar, August 10:
Department of tourism Kashmir held a condolence meeting on the sad demise of one of its employees Shabir Ahmad who was working with the department as senior receptionist. Shabir passed away on Thursday at SKIMS Soura.
Director Tourism Kashmir Tasaduq Jeelani expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of the employee and prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family in their hour of grief.
Those present in the condolence meeting remembered him as pious and honest employee.
They also conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.