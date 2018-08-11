About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Tourism deptt condoles Shabir’s demise

Published at August 11, 2018 01:39 AM 0Comment(s)234views


Srinagar, August 10:

Department of tourism Kashmir held a condolence meeting on the sad demise of one of its employees Shabir Ahmad who was working with the department as senior receptionist. Shabir passed away on Thursday at SKIMS Soura.
Director Tourism Kashmir Tasaduq Jeelani expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of the employee and prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family in their hour of grief.
Those present in the condolence meeting remembered him as pious and honest employee.
They also conveyed their condolences to the bereaved family.

 

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top