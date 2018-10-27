Tourism deptt awards 2 skiers

Srinagar 26th October:
Tourism Department awarded two skiers of Gulmarg for their exceptional works. The awards were given to the due at an inaugural function of Kashmir Autumn FAM Tour 2018 organized by Tourism Department here at SKICC>
Javaid Ahmad Reshi was awarded for rescuing a foreign skiers in an avalanche that occurred on Mount Apharwat last winter while other skier Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh was awarded for returning a lost bag, containing Rs50000 cash and other valuables to a tourist that he found while skiing at Gulmarg.
Their honesty and camaraderie was highly appreciated by hundreds of people present in the meet, who had come here to attend the Inaugural function of Tourism FAM Tour.
Adviser to Governor Khursheed Ahmad Ganai, Secretary Tourism Rigzin Samphel, Director Tourism Kashmir Tasaduq Jeelani gave away award to the skiers in presence of DDC Srinagar Abid Rashid Shah, former Director General Tourism M Ashraf, Chief Executive Officers of Tourism Development Authorities, delegates, travel writers and tourism fraternity of the state.
In his telephonic message the President, WGAJK/MLA Gulmarg, Mohammad Abbas Wani expressed his joy and happiness for this gallantry work by the skiers of his constituency.
Similarly, the General Secretary WGAJK, Muhammad Yusuf expressed his gratitude to the Tourism Department for instituting such awards which would go a long way in encouraging a spirit of honesty among people involved in tourism industry.
Meanwhile, a joint condolence meeting was held among Winter Games Association of J&K, ATOAK and JKSMA, presided over Muhammad Yusuf, General secretary, WGAJK in connection with passing away of a former Ski Instructor of Indian Institute of Skiing and Mountaineering, Gulmarg B.R. Sharma, popularly known Bhaveshi, who breathed his last yesterday after having a heart attack.
Sharma died at his native village Arki in Himachal Pradesh.
Rauf Tramboo, President, ATOAK informed that Sharma has spend his full youth in Gulmarg, teaching skiing to thousands of youth here.
Abass Wani, in his telephonic message informed that he was a humble and dedicated ski teacher, who was loved by every local denizen.