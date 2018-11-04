About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Tourism deptt assists stranded tourists, establishes helpline numbers

Published at November 04, 2018 02:43 PM 0Comment(s)864views


Tourism deptt assists stranded tourists, establishes helpline numbers

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

In view of the snowfall in many parts of the Kashmir valley, the Department of Tourism Kashmir has set up helpline numbers for the general public and especially for tourists for any exigency.

The department has requested the tourists to contact Police Station Tourist Reception Center on 0194-2502275, SP Enforcement Amarjit Singh on 9419009728, Dy SP Enforcement Sandeep Kour on 9419051855, SHO Enforcement Suhail on 9419018626.

Department of tourism has already issued instructions to destination in-charge and Tourist Police to ensure that tourists are staying comfortably at tourist spots.

The department has also helped many tourist vehicles stuck in snow at tourist places.

[Representational Pic]

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top