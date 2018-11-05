Tourism deptt assists stranded tourists

Establishes helpline numbers
Establishes helpline numbers
SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 04:
In view of the snowfall in many parts of the Kashmir valley, the department of Tourism Kashmir has set up helpline numbers for the general public and especially for tourists for any exigency.
The department has requested the tourists to contact Police Station Tourist Reception Center on 0194-2502276, SP Enforcement Amarjit Singh on 9419009728, Dy SP Enforcement Sandeep Kour on 9419051855, SHO Enforcement Suhail on 9419018626.
The department of Tourism has already issued instructions to destination in-charge and Tourist Police to ensure that tourists are staying comfortably at tourist spots.
For any kind of assistance regarding route clearance updates, accommodation issues, transportation, etc., the tourists can contact helpline numbers for immediate help.