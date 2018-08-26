Tourism deptt assists Kerala tourists

Srinagar, August 25:
Department of Tourism assisted a group of 31 tourists from Kerala who were stuck at Jawahar Tunnel in the late evening hours on Saturday due to heavy traffic jam.
The tourists, led by R S Ranjith, were heading towards Kashmir for sightseeing.
A Srinagar based local travel agent contacted secretary tourism for assistance to facilitate their movement towards Srinagar during intervening night of 24th – 25th August 2018.
On the instructions of secretary tourism, the tourists were requested to move to JKTDC huts at Banihal for night stay to ensure that they relax and spend their night comfortably.
The tourists proceeded to Srinagar today morning for their Kashmir tour.
Their boarding and lodging was arranged by the tourism department on complementary basis just as a good will gesture to help provide seamless services for the tourists, make their travels memorable and also improve tourist footfall to the state.
The tourists thanked the department for their timely help and making their night stay arrangements for their onward journey to Kashmir.