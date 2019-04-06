Tourism dept to install bio-toilets at tourist resorts for free use

April 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In order to maintain cleanliness and also to provide basic amenities to the tourists and the general public during the upcoming tourist season in the State, the department of tourism will install mobile and bio-toilets at every tourist resort and also en route these destinations.

Commissioner/Secretary Tourism Rigzian Sampheal said these toilets will be operational 24x7 free of cost.

The department will also erect proper signage in place at least 3 km ahead of the toilet facility to inform the tourists and public about it.

The department of tourism has also asked J&K Tourism Development Corporation (JKTDC) and all the Private Hotels, Guest Houses, Resorts, Restaurants registered under the Jammu & Kashmir Registration of Tourist Trade Act, 1978, to keep open all toilet facilities for use by the general public and tourists free of cost.

The Managing Director, JKTDC will also erect signage at visible places informing about such facility.

“We have issued strict instructions to all Chief Executive Officers of Tourism Development Authorities to ensure availability of functional toilets for tourists in their area,” said Secretary Tourism.

In addition to having toilet facility at prime tourist resorts, the mobile toilets will also be installed after every 30 km from Jammu City to Banihal along the National Highway, Jammu City to Katra town, Jammu City to Peer Ki Gali via Mughal Road, Banihal to Srinagar along the National Highway, Peer Ki Gali to Srinagar, Srinagar to Sonamarg, Srinagar to Gulmarg, Srinagar to Pahalgam and after 50 km in Ladakh division from Zojila to Kargil Leh Border, Kargil to Padum, Zanskar, Kargil Leh Border to Leh, Leh to Changthang Area and Leh to Nubra Area

“We don’t want tourists to face any kind of inconvenience. There will be toilet facilities at tourist resort and also en route the destination wherever they are needed with proper signage displayed at visible places,” said Secretary Tourism.

Director Tourism, Jammu and Director Kashmir shall nominate Nodal Officers, not below the rank of Assistant Tourist Officers to carry out daily inspections and also takes necessary measures to ensure compliance of this order.

To further keep tourist resort free from pollution and garbage, the department of tourism will also conduct a special 15-day cleanliness drive from 25th April 2019. (KNS)