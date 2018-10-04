Tourism Dept organizes FAM tour for international players

Syed RukayaSrinagar:
In a bid to attract tourists and offset the negative perception on Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department organized familiarization (FAM) tour for the sportspersons and their families from various countries who participated in the 4th Asian Pencak Silat Championship 2018 held here at Indoor Stadium.
The 4th Asian Pencak Silat Championship was organized for the first in Kashmir and was inaugurated by Secretary Youth Services and Sports and Information, Sarmad Hafeez on Monday.
Almost 250 sportspersons and officials from India, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Chinese Taipei, Nepal, Philippines and Malaysia participated in the Championship.
Tourism department invited the players and their families for a FAM tour to city’s tourist attractions like Dal Lake and Mughal gardens.
Director Tourism for Kashmir Tasaduq Jeelani who distributed prizes among the players at concluding ceremony said the objective of this tour is to showcase them how beautiful Kashmir is for travelers.
“For a change, we have organized FAM tour for the sportspersons and their families who came to Kashmir from various countries. The main focus is to boost and promote tourism,” he said.
He said the participants after having memorable trips here would share their experiences with families and friends.
The sportspersons and their families were given information about tourism products here and were also handed over brochures, pen drives, tour map etc.
The department will also organise Jhelum cruise ride for the participants from Zero Bridge to Safa Kadal in Srinagar.
Tasaduq said that the graph of domestic and International tourists visiting J&K is increasing.
“We have every tourism product here and we want to promote all such products among the visitors,” he said.
He urged participants to spread a word about Kashmir tourism back in their country.
The 4th Asian Pencak Silat Championship was organized by Indian Pencak Silat Federation in collaboration with Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, Sports Authority of India and J&K State Sports Council.
