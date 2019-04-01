Tourism dept organises FAM tour for Maharashtra media

April 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In order to project Kashmir in a positive way and highlight tourism through regional media, the Department of Tourism Kashmir organized 3-day Familiarization (FAM) trip for the representatives of vernacular media from Maharashtra.

The media persons today visited Royal Springs Golf Course, Tulip Garden and later in the evening had an interaction with the local travel trade sector here at SKICC.

While chairing the meeting at SKICC, Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani welcomed the delegation and apprised them about the State’s tourism products and various initiatives taken for the comfort stay of the travellers.

He said J&K is the safest place in the country and travellers are coming in good numbers and enjoying the hospitality of the people of the State.

He appealed them to portray Kashmir positively and also highlight the tourism potential of the State.

Director tourism said Maharashtra has remained one of the priority markets for Kashmir from where thousands of the tourists visit every year.

“We also wanted to promote Kashmir’s tourism products and how safe the Valley is for travellers through leading regional media from the State of Maharashtra. We are hopeful that the FAM tour will spread a positive message and dispel the negative perception about travellers who think that Kashmir is not safe to visit,” he said.

Director Tourism said the department would also organise more FAM tours for the representatives of leading vernacular media from other states also.

Representative of Raja Rani Travels who also accompanied the delegation from Maharashtra said he has been promoting the J&K State since 1994 in different tour packages and there was no comparison to the State’s tourism products.

“J&K is one of the best tourist destinations in the country. We also wanted the media from Maharashtra to visit Kashmir and promote it positively,” he said.

He said Kashmir is safer than Delhi or any part of India or world.

“When it comes to Kashmir, people especially female travellers can visit without any fear as people here are most loving and hospitable and there is no crime reported against travellers,” he said.

He said FAM trip is one of the biggest confidence building measures, which will help win the confidence of the travellers, and the department should organise more such tours for the media representatives from other States.

Executive Editor of Saam TV Durgesh Sonar said they got to see Kashmir which is really beautiful and needs to be promoted for tourism also.

The delegation will visit Gulmarg tomorrow and will fly back on Tuesday.

Deputy Director Enforcement Amarjit Singh, Deputy Director Registration Syed Shabir Ahmad, Deputy Director Publicity Riyaz Ahmad shah, Deputy Director Recreation Sarfaraz Mohammad, Assistant Director Publicity, Dr. Javed Rehman were also present on the occasion. (KNS)