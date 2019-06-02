Tourism dept condoles death of tourist guide at Pahalgam

June 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor Ganai pays rich tributes to tourist guide

The department of tourism Kashmir condoled the tragic death of Tourist Guide Rouf Ahmad Dar who lost his life while saving a tourist couple from drowning at Lidder river at Pahalgam.

Advisor to Hon’ble Governor Khurshid Ahmad Ganai while paying rich tributes to the deceased expressed his heartfelt condolences with the bereaved families. He also prayed for the departed souls.

Commissioner/Secretary Tourism Rigzian Sampheal also expressed grief and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani said this is a very tragic incident and the department shares the grief with the family.

“We are saddened to hear about the tragic incident. I convey my deepest condolences to the family of the deceased at this time of grief.”

Director Tourism said Kashmiris have time and again ensured extreme care and protection for the tourists and have even risked their lives to ensure their safety.

Deputy Director Enforcement Amarjit Singh, Deputy Director Recreation Sarfaraz Mohammad and Assistant Director Pahalgam Zahida Parveen visited the family at Yanner and conveyed their condolences and sympathies.

Farooq, Omar pay tributes to Pahalgam brave-heart

"His timely intervention saved lives of five tourists including two foreigners"

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah on Saturday paid glowing tributes to Pahalgam brave-heart Rouf Ahmad Dar who drowned in Lidder River while saving the lives of five tourists.

Party president while hailing Rouf Ahmad for his heroic sacrifice said, “His sacrifice is another glaring example of how much the people of Kashmir care for tourists. Without caring for his life, he battled the gushing currents of Lidder River, Rouf made a supreme sacrifice. I take this opportunity to salute the valour of Rouf. His timely intervention saved five tourists including two foreigners. This should act as an eye opener to all. The sacrifice of Rouf shall be remembered for all the times to come. I pray for peace to his soul and strength to the greif stricken family.”

Omar Abdullah while paying tributes to the brave-heart said, “Rouf is a real hero, I take this opportunity to salute his valour and bravery. May Allah Grant him the highest place in Jannah.”

General Secretary Ali Mohammad Sagar, provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, Member Parliament elect Hasnain Masoodi, District president Altaf Ahmad Kaloo and provincial spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar also saluted the sacrifice of Rouf and urged the incumbent governor administration to provide government job to the next of kin of brave-heart. The leaders expressed their solidarity with the grief stricken family in their hour of grief.

Meanwhile Party president and vice president also paid glowing tributes to Ghulam Rasool Tramboo of Shamaswari, Srinagar. Party general secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar also paid glowing tributes to the veteran freedom fighter and associate of Sher- e- Kashmir Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah.

Rouf Dar real identity of Kashmiriyat: Mir

The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President GA Mir has expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of Tourist Guide Rouf Ahmad Dar.

In a statement G.A. Mir conveyed deepest condolences to bereaved family of Rouf Ahmad Dar who sacrificed his life while saving tourists from drowning in Lidder Nallah in Pahalgam and described him as a real identity of Kashmiriyat.

Hailing the valor of the deceased while saving five tourists from drowning in Lidder Nallah, Mir described the deceased as a real identity of Kashmiriyat.

He expressed condolences to bereaved family and prayed for eternal peace to departed soul.

Mir also urged upon the State government to provide full compensation to bereaved family to ensure their livelihood.

Rafi Mir visits bereaved family

Former MLA Pahalgam Rafi Ahmad Mir has condoled the death of a local tourist guide Rouf Ahmad Dar, who while successfully saving tourists lost his own life in Yanner area of Pahalgam.

Paying rich tributes to the deceased Rafi Mir said that he is true martyr who has attained this martyrdom in the true spirit of Kashmiri hospitality.

Mir visited his family for condolence and expressed his grief and prayed for strength to the family.

He also demanded the State Governor to release ex gratia relief and government employment to the nearest kin of the deceased.

Terming his death as a loss personal, Mir said that Rauf was an epitome of human sacrifice and he taught us true meaning of valour and courage, we stand with the bereaved family in this hour of grief, he added.

KCCI seeks Govt job for deceased wife

President Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad Saturday paid tributes to the bravery of Tourist Guide Rouf Ahmad Dar who lost his life while saving capsized tourists in Pahalgam.

Sheikh Ashiq stated that Rouf Ahmad Dar had managed to save several precious lives before he lost his own.

He said while the administrations prompt response in recommending bravery award and financial support was highly appreciable, the KCC&I would urge for providing the widow of Late Rouf Ahmad Dar with a permanent Government job.

Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad stated that the KCC&I Relief Trust would also be taking cognizance of the matter and provide required assistance in this regard.

He said adventure tourism should always be followed with proper safety procedures and guidelines while carrying out activities which could endanger human lives.

TAAK pays tributes

Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) has expressed shock and grief over the tragic death of the assistant tourist guide Rouf Ahmad Dar who saved the lives of a tourist couple from West Bengal while losing his own life in the incident.

President TAAK Ashfaq Siddiq Dug while conveying his heartfelt condolences to the family said Kashmiris have always shown utmost care of the tourists and even gone to the extent of risking their lives for tourists.

While paying rich tributes to the brave heart, TAAK expressed its sympathies with the bereaved and also prayed for the departed soul.

It also urged Governor Administration for providing all necessary help to the family of the deceased.

J&K Hotelier Club (JKHC) and Association of Kashmir Tour Operators also pad rich tributes to the tourist guide and expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

They urged the department that the safety measures should be put in place for adventure activities.

TASK pays tributes to the brave heart

Travel Agents Society of Kashmir (TASK) has also paid rich tributes to the deceased and also expressed sympathies with the bereaved family.

In a statement TASK President Mir Anwar said whole Kashmir is saddened at the tragic incident.

He said heroics of the tourist guide Rouf Ahmad Dar has once again proven the greatest regard Kashmiris have for the visitors.

Mir Anwar also urged the governor administration for adequate compensation to the next of kin of the deceased.

ATOAK, KROA, JKSMA convey condolences

In a joint condolence meeting with president ATOAK Rauf Tramboo in chair, the members of Adventure Tour Operators Association (ATOAK), Kashmir Rafting Operators Association (KROA) and J&K Ski and Mountaineering Association (JKSMA) paid rich tributes to Rouf Ahmad Dar, guide and adventure tour operator of Yenner Pahalgam who lost his life while saving the life of tourists during a white water rafting trip on river Lidder.

The statement said the members were shocked to learn the sad demise of their colleague and fellow rafting operator who in the line of service while saving the lives of tourist gave his own life thus setting the highest example of bravery, courage and human values.

“In the time of grief and sorrow the members of ATOAK, KROA and JKSMA share the pain with the bereaved family of the deceased and prayed to Almighty for a highest place for him in Jannah.”

President ATOAK Rauf Tramboo in his condolence message said, “Adventure tourism operators have lost an asset in Rouf Ahmad Dar’s death, besides a true professional he was a brave heart, kind and a thorough gentleman.”

While appreciating the government Rauf Tramboo said that, “We are thankful to our government, Khurshid Ganai Saheb the adviser to Governor, Baseer Khan Saheb Div Com Kashmir and Nisar Ahamd Wani Saheb director tourism Kashmir for announcing different awards posthumously for the departed soul.