Tourism Department organizes one day hiking camp at Samba

Rising Kashmir NewsSAMBA, SEPTEMBER 19:
To promote the adventure tourism and show case the rich cultural and heritage of Samba, the Tourism Department organized one day hiking camp for the students here today .
The camp was organized on the occasion of 'Paryatan Parv' celebrations.
On the occasion, ADDC Samba Pankaj Magotra flagged off the batch of hiking camp at Mansar morh.
A large number of students of different colleges and the officers of the tourism department participated in the camp.
The program was organized under the overall supervision of O.P Bhagat Director Tourism and Deputy Director Tourism Adventure and Publicity S K Atri.
While interacting with the gathering, the concerned officer of tourism department Samba told that the main focus of the hiking camp was to promote the heritage fort and village Mahorgarh of Samba district.
It was informed that the Paryatan Parv 2018 is being celebrated from September 16th to September 27th.
The tourism department organized cultural programs on the different tourist spots in Jammu region and also organized symposium in different school and colleges.
Among others, VK Sehgal, Amar Pal Singh and Rakesh Koul were also present on this occasion.