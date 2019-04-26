Tourism casual laborers demand release of pending salaries

April 26, 2019 | Sahil Iqbal

Scores of casual laborers of Tourism Department staged a protest here in Press Enclave Srinagar demanding release of their pending salaries.

Shouting slogans against the Tourism the department, the protesters alleged that they have been rendering their services from past 10 years, but their salaries are pending since 2014 which has taken a heavy toll on their families.

Vice President, Omer Bashir of Tourism Casual Labourers Association said they have been deprived of their salaries since 2014.

Bashir said that Director Finance has instructed every department to register all the casual labors at NIC site. Since then, 342 tourism casual labors have been registered till date but only 14 casual labourers are getting salaries, he said.

"We will continue our protest till our demands are fulfilled" he added.

The protesters also threatened to lock down their offices including the directorate office. They appealed Director Tourism to look into the matter and release their pending wages as soon as possible.



