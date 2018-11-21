Tourism bodies condole Khanday’s demise

Rising Kashmir News
Prominent tourism associations of Kashmir have condoled the demise of Iqbal Khanday who has also served a director tourism Kashmir.
In a joint statement, Travel Agents Society of Kashmir, Travel Agents Association of Kashmir, Kashmir Houseboat Owners Association, Domestic Tour Operators Association of Kashmir, Adventure Tour Operators of Kashmir, Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Association, Nigeen Tourist Trade Association expressed grief over the demise of Khanday.
The associations in the statement said as Director Tourism, his work was stupendous and his contribution should be followed as an example especially under the prevailing circumstances.
“Iqbal Khanday was the man with a sympathetic heart, who always worked for the well being of people associated with tourism. Khanday was a man of great integrity who has contributed immensely in various other capacities. In Iqbal Khanday our state has lost a dedicated officer and a generous human being.”
Tourism trade bodies expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaving family and prayed for the peace to the departed soul.
TAAI condoles demise
Srinagar: Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) J&K Chapter in a separate statement condoled the demise of the former chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Mohammad Iqbal Khanday.
TAAI-JK Chapter recalled the works of the Khanday as Director Tourism Kashmir.
TAAI-JK Chapter said the deceased officer contributed significantly to various departments of the state during his various capacities.
TAAI-JK Chapter expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and peace to the departed soul.