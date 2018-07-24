Tourism, bad job

J&K tourism has been in a limbo for years now, despite the claims made by governments that they will promote state tourism to give a boost to one of the sectors that contributes in local economy. In the last ten years, the state tourism department has seen many top officials come and go, but the state of affairs has not changed much. From touting eco-friendly and rural tourism circuits to inviting movie celebrities, successive governments have carried out several experiments but without any vision or direction. Pollution in famous tourist places of Kashmir continues to irk the travelers, even common facilities like lavatories are not properly installed, and the waste that has been piling up at these places the governments have been unable to clear. But the most nauseous development in recent years is the permissions granted in favor of building massive hotels at prime tourist places. Unlike other famous tourist places in the world where both governments and non-government bodies are moving towards nature-friendly infrastructure development, in Kashmir it has been the reverse with the erection of massive concrete buildings. Instead of encouraging the service providers to establish and develop facilities that are in harmony with the popular tourist places, concretization of these places continue unabated. Despite spending crores of rupees in the name of promotion, governments have failed to make a single model destination where everything falls into place. While cleanliness is a major issue, almost all famous tourist sites including the capital city Srinagar have seen modernization instead of real development that could have added to their beauty and glory. Srinagar city was said to be developed keeping its traditional and historical outlook into consideration. Years have passed and the city seems to have lost even the semblance of its past glory. On social media, archaic pictures of the city bring more joy and evoke far better response than the real life experience at the modernized tourist hubs. Lack of insight at both political as well as bureaucratic level has turned Kashmir into just another place than the coveted destination as used to be in the past. The face and beauty of Kashmir has been lost to contracts and tenders issued by governments that unfortunately have ended up defacing it. In the name of development, if the modern approach that is not even executed as per plans is not shunned, tourism in Kashmir and in the state which has been struggling will eventually die.