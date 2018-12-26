Tour operators welcome parliamentary panel report

Say GoI not curbing negative media publicity
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Alliance (JKTA), JK Pilgrim and Leisure Tour Operators Forum (JKPILTOF), Association of Kashmir Tour Operators (AKTO) and Tourist Trade Interest Guild (TTIG) criticized Ministry of Tourism, GoI for doing anything to curb negative campaign carried out by certain section of the National Media which has affected J&K State’s tourism industry badly.
In a joint statement, the tour bodies said some vested interests are hell bent on not seeing tourism returning to its pristine glory.
It said the impact of GST has affected the State badly, but tour operators who are primarily responsible for mass and vigorous promotion are not given any relief on 5 percent GST which they have to levy on the packages making it difficult for them to sell their packages.
In the statement, the travel and tour operators’ bodies appealed State and Central government to give due importance of tour operators who put the State’s destinations on the global tourism map.
The tour operator bodies appreciated the Parliamentary Panels report and hoped both State and Central government would take it serious and promote J&K as the foremost destination.
It said the removal of GST, travel advisory and negative perception will only be possible if all the concerned Ministries show sincerity and seriousness in their approach.
The tour operators requested Governors Administration to follow up with GoI Ministries in letter and spirit for tourism promotions.