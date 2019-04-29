Tour operators rue inconvenience caused to foreigners at Sgr airport

April 29, 2019 | Sabreen Ashraf

Seek re-installation of foreign arrival registration machines

Kashmir-based tour operators have expressed concern over non-use of tourist registration machines installed at Srinagar airport.

President of Travel Agents Association of Kashmir (TAAK) Ashfaq Siddiq Dug told Rising Kashmir that the tourist registration machines were installed at the airport few years ago.

The automatic machines were to be used for convenience of tourist, who would fill the details with ease.

“It takes only about one minute to fill all the details in the machine that brings lot of relief to the touirss who have to do registration at Srinagar airport,” he said.

He said they don’t know where the machine is and why it is not being used.

“Whether it is taken by somebody or is it defunct. We don’t know,” TAAK president said adding that the non-seriousness on part of the authorities “subjects international tourists to problems”.

He said tourist department on one side were investing huge money for the convenience of the tourists in the valley but unfortunately there are some elements that give bad name to the department.

“Tourist department should intervene and see to it why the machine is not being used for hassle-free registration of foreign tourists on their arrival at Srinagar airport,” Dug said.

He said many tourists from Indonesia and Malaysia are complaining about the inconvenience at Srinagar Airport.

“We also raised these issues on the social media. We hope that tourism department and Srinagar airport authorities take it into their notice and take the positive steps to address the issue,” he said.

Former Chairman of Travel Agents Association of India (TAAI) Jammu and Kashmir chapter Shamin Shah said due to such non-seriousness of the authorities, tourists are not welcomed properly upon landing in Srinagar.

“There is even no tourist friendly infrastructure while the foreigners register themselves at Srinagar airport and other entry points, while arriving in Kashmir,” he said.

Unlike Kashmir, Shah questioned as to why it was not vital for the tourists from other states of India to fill the registration forms in Jammu and Kashmir unlike Kashmir.

“In fact, Ladakh is more vulnerable than Kashmir,” Shah said.

He said geographically Kashmir neighbors one country while Ladakh has two neighboring countries.

“Why is there discrimination or does the Government of India think that Kashmir is separate entity,” Shah questioned.