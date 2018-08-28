About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Tour operators ask tourism deptt to step up promotional campaign

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar:

While expressing satisfaction over the conclusion of annual Amarnath Yatra successfully, the travel and tour operators have urged department of tourism Kashmir to step up its efforts for the promotion activities outside the State.
They urged Tourism Department to prepare for aggressive marketing plans to enable local service providers generate business during the forthcoming autumn and winter season.
In a joint statement issued, Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Alliance, Association of Kashmir Tour Operators, Pilgrim and Leisure Tour Operators Forum, Urban Travel Agents Association and Tourist Trade Interest Guild have suggested department to organise road shows and also participate in all the major travel marts so that visitors are attracted to Kashmir September and October particularly tourists from West Bengal and South Indian States.

 

 

