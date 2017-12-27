Tour-de-Shehar-e-Khaas begins today

Event to hold ‘Frames’ photo exhibition to depict unseen Kashmir
Syed RukayaSrinagar:
A two-day event of photo exhibition- “Frames” cum two-wheeler-rally “Tour-de-Shehar-e-Khaas” will commence from today (Wednesday) here.
The ‘Frames’ based on the theme “Unseen Kashmir” will start with an exhibition of unseen and novel pictures of valley. The first phase- Frames will be held on Wednesday at Fine Dine Restaurant and Café Zero Bridge, Rajbagh Srinagar.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, one of the organizers said, “We’ll portray such pictures of Kashmir region which are not exhibited till date so that people get acquainted with the unexplored beauty of paradise.”
Meanwhile, the two wheeler rally will start from Eidgah to Badaamwari on 28th December in which both boys and girls will participate.
With an objective to change the negative perception of ‘Downtown’, founder and chief of KK Productions, Saba Bhat said, “Our objective is to transform the negative image of Downtown youth besides promoting Shehar-e-Khaas as youth are not well aware with the glory and significance that Downtown holds.”
Saba further added, “We want to give the message to the world that in Sheher-e-Khass there are many such places where a tourist can have good time and witness the heritage and beauty, which had remained under dark curtains.”
The bike rally will be held to explore the unseen heritage of the place and will culminate at Badamwari. Moreover, the registration for bike rally will remain open for all boys and girls of Kashmir till December 27 up to 12 Noon.
The whole event is organized by KK Foundation and Tarvij-Kashmir with support from Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages besides Kash Foundation and J&K Media Association.
The exhibition will be inaugurated by Secretary Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, Dr. Aziz Hajini.
