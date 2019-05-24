About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 24, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Tough time ahead for Kashmir, say locals after BJP’s win

Soon after Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) was declared a winner in Lok Sabha elections on Thursday with a majority seats in India, the locals in Srinagar termed rightwing party’s win as a “blunder”— saying that people would face tough time ahead.
Rising Kashmir spoke to many locals in Srinagar, who expressed dissatisfaction with BJP that was an alliance in previous government with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.
Mohammad Iqbal, a student from Kashmir University termed the BJP’s win at centre as the biggest disaster for the future of India. “It will be again a tough time for minorities living in the country,” he said at Pratap Park.
The postgraduate student said at the end of the day it is people’s choice adding by choosing RSS backed BJP, they want to convert secular India as Hindu Rashtra.
“They have fought elections on communal politics and it will further alienate the minorities in India,” Iqbal said.
Bilal Ali, a businessman in Srinagar sees BJP’s win an alarm for the communal hatred against minorities particularly Muslims.
“They would be again alienated. Mob lynchings, Love Jihad, Ghar Wapsi among other issues would be again on rise in the next 5 years,” he said.
“There is no scope of secularism in India. People have rejected it. They only want Hindu Rashtra where minorities will be treated as second class citizens,” he said.He said people have not voted for development, education or health care, they have “voted for blind nationalism.”
“New Delhi is the perfect example of development, education and health care but people there too rejected secularism and voted for BJP saffron flag,” Ali said.
Ghulam Nabi, a resident of Jawahar Nagar said BJP has worked for development and launched various schemes for the upliftment of weaker sections of the society.
“We are hopeful that Kashmir dispute will be resolved permanently by the new government. Killings and air strikes are not solution to the dispute. It can be solved only through dialogue not by violence,” he hoped.
Another local resident Aniyatullah Bhat, a local at Regal Chowk said the right-wing party worked and deserved a win in the LS elections.
“We want development here and BJP is the only party that can boost the state’s economy. They worked very hard on the ground even in Kashmir they lost their ground workers but they carried on,” he said.
Hilal Ahmad, a resident of Magamarbagh said that the muscular policies of BJP have alienated the youth in Kashmir saying that it banned the local religious organizations that was against the pros and cons of democracy.
“Modi has ruined the economy of Kashmir. If you see there have been many incidents like LoC trade ban, beef ban, a ban on leather which devastated the economy,” he said.
Ahmad said that the economy in the valley was also brought down as Kashmir observed shutdowns as BJP was there to tinker with Article 35-A and Article 370.

