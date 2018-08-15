Tosamaidan Blast: RTI Movement, TBF demand probe

Srinagar:
As another blast of an unexploded shell killed one civilian and left two others injured, chairman J&K RTI Movement & chief patron, TosaMaidan Bachav Front (TBF) today demanded probe into the incident.
In a statement issued here, the chief patron TBF said that they were absolutely shocked by the incident of a mysterious TosaMaidan blast which has taken life of community member Wajid Ahmed, a resident of Zugo, Kharien.
TBF expresses solidarity with the three community members and their families, who were injured today in the incident.
The incident took place while the 4th annual Jashn-e-TosaMaidan-2018 of 5 days between 9-13 August, was ongoing. He said that in this hour of grief, TBF has called-off the Jashn today on its fourth day.
Announcements in the area and the meadow for locales as well as tourists have been made to not fiddle with the unidentified shells or suspicious objects, and to report the same to TBF members or authorities.
TBF strongly demands a thorough investigation of the incident, keeping in view the presence of firing range practices being carried out in the meadow in past and also, vested interest of many groups and individuals in hindering the process of community-driven adventure and rural tourism in TosaMaidan. It is also to highlight for the past 4 years, since TosaMaidan was handed back to the community, tourists and people in the area have been exploring the meadows and no such incident was reported.