Tosamaidan blast: Critically Injured Youth Succumbs in SKIMS

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A seriously wounded person who was injured along with two other persons at Tosamaidan in Khag area succumbed to injuries in SKIMS Soura here in Srinagar on Sunday.
The deceased has been identified as Wajid Bashir Ahanger of Zago Khareen, Beerwah.
Earlier, three persons including Wajid had suffered injuries after a shell exploded in Tosamaidan
SSP Budgam Tejinder Singh also confirmed the death of the youth and said that police has taken cognizance of the incident.
Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Sehrish Asgar said a fresh advisory has been issued and people are requested not to fiddle with any shell or other suspected object if they find the same.
"We made announcements in local mosques and other places adjoining Tosamaidan and have urged people not to touch or fiddle with any suspected object in the area," DC said.
The deputy commissioner said that people would not be allowed to venture into the areas where the possibility of unexploded shells is more till the cleanup drive was complete. (GNS)