Tosa Maidan killing: SHRC directs Govt to file detailed report

Riyaz Bhat

Srinagar:

Jammu and Kashmir State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Tuesday directed government to file a detailed report into the killing of a person in a mine-blast at Tosa Maidan.
The Commission said this while taking a suo-moto cognizance of a complaint regarding the death of one person and four others injured in a mine-blast at Tosa Maidan, Budgam.
The Commission directed the Chief Secretary to file a report within six weeks the case was listed for the next hearing on 08.11, 2018.
SHRC observed that “earlier dealt with a similar matter where a girl got killed and her brother lost both legs by a blast in the same Tosa Maidan.
While hearing the case, member of the Commission said, “This Maidan cannot be allowed to become a death trap for children. Either it should be closed or cleaned.”
SHRC said, “The Commission expects that foolproof steps will be made in cleaning Tosa Maidan so that there is no such incident in future.”
“Commission further expects that necessary relief will be provided to the NOKs of the deceased and also to the injured persons,” SHRC said.
Pertinently, the area of Tosa Maidan was used by the Army as a firing range. On August 13, 2018, one person namely Wajid Ahmad Ahangar of Arizal village was killed in an explosion and four others were also injured there. However, he was taken to hospital in Srinagar but succumbed to injuries.

