Top tourism player P G Hassan passes away

April 09, 2019 | Shaharyar Bukhari

Tourism fraternity expresses condolences

The tourism fraternity of the State Monday expressed condolences with the family of Peerzada Ghulam Hassan of Hardu Ichloo, Tangmarg, prominent tourism player who would bring a lot of tourists to the Valley, and who passed away here Saturday.

Born in 1959 in a village Hardu Ichloo Tangmarg, he did his B.Com., LLB, and a Diploma in Hotel Management.

Hassan started his professional career as an accountant at Hotel Shahenshah at Srinagar and rose to become the manager in the Hotel Shahbaz at Srinagar.

He then went on to become the general manager of Hotel Pine Palace at Gulmarg and was associated with Chaya Group of Hotels (now Raddison Blue) especially at the Hilltop Gulmarg, Hilltop Pahalgam and Rani Castle Delhi.

Hassan was famously known as P G Hassan and Haslala in the tourism sector.

He also used to run the famous Kongposh and Kongdori restaurants at Gulmarg Gondola (Cable Car Corporation) for around 10 years.

Meanwhile, tourism fraternity of the State has expressed grief and shock over his death and prayed for the peace of the departed soul and for granting forbearance to the bereaved family.

Expressing their condolences with the bereaved family various members of the tourism fraternity said Hassan’s death had left a huge void in the State’s tourism sector.