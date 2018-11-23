About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Top LeT militant Azad Malik among six militants killed in Anantnag gunfight

Published at November 23, 2018 07:16 AM 0Comment(s)1293views


Rising Kashmir News

Anantnag

One among the slain militants killed in a gunfight at Satkipora Bijhbehara in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Friday has been as Azad Ahmad Malik alias Dada of Arwani village. 

The identity of other five slain militants was being ascertained, a police said.

The body of Malik has been handed over to his family.

Police had claimed that Malik was among the three militants involved in assassination of Rising Kashmir founding editor, Dr. Syed Shujaat Bukhari in Srinagar.

Bukhari and his two guards were killed after masked gunmen indiscriminately fired upon them outside Rising Kashmir office in Srinagar on June 14.

 

