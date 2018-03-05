Top JeM militant killed in Letpora gunfight: Army

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A Jaish-e-Mohammad militant commander was killed in a brief encounter at Hatiwara area of Letpora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday evening.
Official sources said that army’s 50 RR, SOG and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search operation in Hatwara, Letpora.
Army's Srinagar based defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia told news agency GNS that a gunfight broke out at Hatiwara. A militant was killed during the encounter. The body of the militant was recovered along with an AK-rifle.
Meanwhile, sources identified the militant as Mufti Vikas, JeM operational Chief Commander for South Kashmir, a resident of Pakistan. (GNS)
