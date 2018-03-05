About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Top JeM militant killed in Letpora gunfight: Army

Published at March 05, 2018 06:42 PM 0Comment(s)1641views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

 A Jaish-e-Mohammad militant commander was killed in a brief encounter at Hatiwara area of Letpora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday evening.

Official sources said that army’s 50 RR, SOG and CRPF launched a cordon-and-search operation in Hatwara, Letpora.

Army's Srinagar based defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia told news agency GNS that a gunfight broke out at Hatiwara. A militant was killed during the encounter. The body of the militant was recovered along with an AK-rifle.

Meanwhile, sources identified the militant as Mufti Vikas, JeM operational Chief Commander for South Kashmir, a resident of Pakistan. (GNS)

 

Advertisement

0 Comment(s)

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top