Top Jaish commander killed in Tral gunfight

A top commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit was killed in a gunfight in Tral area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday morning.
A senior Police officer said that a top militant commander of Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit was killed in the gunfight. The body of the slain has been recovered along with a weapon and other incriminating material.
The officer identified slain militant as Adnan of Pakistan.
The operation was launched by the joint team of police, army and CRPF in the area following "credible inputs".(GNS)
