Top industry experts call on Advisor Ganai

Govt committed to supporting start-up ventures
Rising Kashmir NewsSRINAGAR, OCTOBER 20 -
A group of overseas delegates comprising CEOs of leading firms Saturday called on the Advisor to the Governor, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, and held wide-ranging discussions on issues related to skill development and entrepreneurship in the State.
Among the delegates were Anthony Rushton, Chairman, Hong Kong Management Association, Dr Declan Doogan, Head, Worldwide Development at Pfizer (USA), Ms Nicola Gilchrist, Communications & Engagement Specialist, United Kingdom, Jim Walker, Co-Founder, Climate Group (USA), Ms Jane Sassinie, Global Capability Director, BRIDGE, United Kingdom, Shashi Kumar Velath, Leader, Social Innovation for Ashoka India and Simon Mckenzie, Director BRIDGE, Asia Pacific, Singapore.
Praising the resilience of the youth and their urge to compete at the cutting-edge level, the delegation presented their perspective and feedback report on the series of interactive sessions held with various industrialists, Government functionaries and business entrepreneurs during a three-day International Industry Collaboration Summit, organized by J&K Skill Development Mission, in collaboration with the BRIDGE Institute, in the summer capital.
The delegation briefed the Advisor about the takeaways during the summit and described their interaction with budding entrepreneurs representing different sectors as most fruitful. The delegates said they have understood the challenges confronting skill development and opportunities in employment generation and promised to revert with a workable roadmap to scale up skill ventures in the State.
The delegates shared their experiences with the Advisor and assured him of their support in establishing linkages with leading Corporate houses so as to enhance employability of skilled youth of the State.
The Advisor appreciated the efforts of the visiting delegation, which has come together under the aegis of BRIDGE Institute and assured that the Government will study the recommendations of the delegates to enhance skill development in the State. He said the Government is committed to give full support to start-up ventures under different schemes launched by the State and Central Governments.
Director, Technical Education, Ms. Anoo Malhotra, Mission Director J&K Skill Development Mission, Peer G.N. Suhail were also present on the occasion.