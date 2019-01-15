About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Top Hizb militant arrested in Bandipora: Army

Published at January 15, 2019 12:30 AM 0Comment(s)33views


Srinagar:

Army on Monday claimed to have arrested a top Hizb militant in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.
A spokesperson said "on a tip off" from Jammu and Kashmir Police, a joint team of army’s 13 RR, 162 Territorial Army including police apprehended a militant Sarfaraz Ahmed Sheer of Koil Muqam, Tangpathri Bandipora. He said the said suspected militant was apprehended in a joint mobile vehicle check post (MVCP) at Champazpura (near Ajas. He said the “individual has been apprehended with pistol, satellite phone and other war like stores. The spokesman said the arrested militant was as category ‘A’ militant and was active from last four years (Oct 2014).
“He was operating along with Mustaq Seer and Abu Ismile of HM cadre. The Individual was also associated with ‘Sumlar’ group which got neutralized in Bandipora two months back,” he added.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top