Top Hizb militant arrested in Bandipora: Army

Srinagar:
Army on Monday claimed to have arrested a top Hizb militant in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.
A spokesperson said "on a tip off" from Jammu and Kashmir Police, a joint team of army’s 13 RR, 162 Territorial Army including police apprehended a militant Sarfaraz Ahmed Sheer of Koil Muqam, Tangpathri Bandipora. He said the said suspected militant was apprehended in a joint mobile vehicle check post (MVCP) at Champazpura (near Ajas. He said the “individual has been apprehended with pistol, satellite phone and other war like stores. The spokesman said the arrested militant was as category ‘A’ militant and was active from last four years (Oct 2014).
“He was operating along with Mustaq Seer and Abu Ismile of HM cadre. The Individual was also associated with ‘Sumlar’ group which got neutralized in Bandipora two months back,” he added.