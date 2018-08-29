Top Hizb commander among two militants killed in Anantnag gunfight

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Two militants including top Hizb Commander Altaf Ahmad Dar Alias Altaf Kachroo resident of Redwani Kulgam has been killed in Anantnag gunfight.
He was listed among the top militant commanders in most wanted list released by government forces.
The other slain militant has been identified as Umar Rashid who is believed to have escaped earlier in Batamalo gunfight.
A senior Police officer said that both militants have been killed and have been identified as Altaf Kachroo and Umar Rashid, however families have not yet came to identity them. More details to follow.(GNS)