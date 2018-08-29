About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Top Hizb commander among two militants killed in Anantnag gunfight

Published at August 29, 2018 10:44 AM 0Comment(s)3663views


Top Hizb commander among two militants killed in Anantnag gunfight

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Two militants including top Hizb Commander Altaf Ahmad Dar Alias Altaf Kachroo resident of Redwani Kulgam has been killed in Anantnag gunfight.

 

He was listed among the top militant commanders in most wanted list released by government forces.

 

The other slain militant has been identified as Umar Rashid who is believed to have escaped earlier in Batamalo gunfight.

 

A senior Police officer said that both militants have been killed and have been identified as Altaf Kachroo and Umar Rashid, however families have not yet came to identity them. More details to follow.(GNS)

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top