About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Top Al-Badr commander Zeenat-ul-Islam among 2 militants killed in Kulgam gunfight

Published at January 13, 2019 11:03 AM 0Comment(s)1674views


Top Al-Badr commander Zeenat-ul-Islam among 2 militants killed in Kulgam gunfight

Agencies

Srinagar

A top Al-Badr commander was among two militants killed in the Kulgam gunfight between government forces and militants.

Defence Ministry spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia told a news agency that following specific information about presence of militants, troops of Rashitriya Rifles (RR), Special Operation Group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir police and CRPF launched a joint search operation at Yaripora in Kulgam on Saturday evening.

When the security forces were sealing the area, militants hiding there, opened indiscriminate firing with automatic weapons, he said, adding government forces also retaliated ensuing in an encounter.

Col Kalia said two militants were killed in the encounter late on Saturday evening. “The slain militants were identified as Zeenat-ul-Islam and Shakeel Ahmed Dar. Weapons and ammunition were recovered,” he added.

Official sources said Zeenat was a top Al-Badr commander, who was reportedly an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) expert. Zeenat was earlier affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), but had joined Al-Badr in November last year. Dar was also associated with Al-Badr.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top