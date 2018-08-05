Tool kits distributed among progressive fish farmers in Bandipora

Rising Kashmir NewsBANDIPORA, AUGUST 04:
The Department of Fisheries, Bandipora today distributed tool kits among progressive fish farmers of the district under centrally sponsored ATMA scheme. The kit includes weighing balance (meter type), tub and bucket.
On the occasion Assistant Director (AD) Fisheries, Sajad Hussain said that the tool kits are being provided as a mark of appreciation to the dedicated progressive fish farmers to promote fish culture in the district. He said in private sector as many as 60 units including 44 carp units and 16 trout units have so for been established, which are providing lucrative income to a good number of fish farmers in the district. He stressed upon the youth especially living on the banks of Wullar lake, Nallah Madhumati and Nallah Arin to come forward and take benefits of newly introduced schemes under Blue Revolution.