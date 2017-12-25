Too many power-cuts

The MET department has confirmed the below zero temperatures (below zero degree on Celsius scale) recorded in the last few days across Kashmir and in Ladakh region. With the powers vested in district administrations, since the Secretariat has moved to the state’s winter capital – Jammu, it is of import to keep a track of the arrangements to ensure the harsh winter does not affect the daily life in the valley and Ladakh region. Towards the end of 2017, and once again, the power happens to be among the most neglected areas by the state government. Unscheduled cuts have become a routine in most parts of Kashmir in addition to the low-voltage supply. In 2017, the power authority has done a great disservice to the department as well as the people. The department towards the end of October released the curtailment schedule as per which the curtailment of 21 hours in a week or 3 hours in every 24 hrs would apply for metered areas and 42 hours a week or 6 hours in every 24 hrs would apply for non-metered areas. Chief Engineer PDD Kashmir, Shahnaz Goni, said that the demand of 1600 MW was not possible as the department could only supply 1200 MW. But that should have sealed the deal. In the metered areas the daily curtailment of 6 hours or making its weekly cut of 42 hours is applicable whereas in non-metered areas it is higher than that. It raises doubt, and a question as what changed in over a month that the department changed its own schedule and has been misleading the people all this time. If the state was short of only 400 MW and had drafted a schedule to fix it, why didn’t it follow it? There couldn’t have been an overnight shortage of another 400 MWs to change its plan! At least that should have put an end to the miseries of the people in Kashmir who have to live in below zero temperatures. But it got worse – as every other day the 6-hour cut gets further increased by unscheduled cuts due to what authorities claim “faults”. This is the situation in what the government sees as the future “smart city”. In towns and villages, the situation is despicable. As per reports there are villages in north Kashmir that receive power for just 2 hours in every 24. Why is the PDD continuing this formality, it should completely blacken the villages out, roll its wires and pack its bags. At least people in these villages would try finding some alternative. PDD must make it official as how many hours of supply it is providing including all unscheduled cuts as well as explain why it changed its schedule in such a short span of time. The state does not need a separate power budget and lofty but hollow ideas, it needs practical solutions to the problems on ground.
