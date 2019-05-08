May 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Universal martial art academy bags 22 medals

Universal Martial Art Academy Ganderbal participated in Tong-ILL Moo Do championship organised by Garrick Public School Srinagar on 29th to 30th April 2019.

On this occasion many dignitaries attended the closing ceremony.

The academy students performed very well and got many medals.

Mohammad Mohtashim Wani of Hilltop Educational Institutions Ganderbalm Sheikh Usman of RJ's International School Sambal, Sari of RJ's, Fasil Sharir and Zaid Sharir of Babies Land Sumbal, Atif Shafi and Saqib Riyaz of Salsabeel School Safapora, Arayan Mushtaq of New Era- Sambal, Muskaan and Tahfeema of Sadiq Memorial Ganderbal bagged gold.

In total 30 students from Universal martial art academy participated and 22 got medals.