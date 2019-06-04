Toll reaches four in Uri gas cylinder blast

June 04, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

A pall of gloom descended on Lagama village in subdivision Uri of North Kashmir's Baramulla district where funeral prayers of four family members injured in a gas cylinder blast last week were performed on Monday.

Officials told that the death toll in the last week’s LPG cylinder blast in Lagama Uri mounted to four with two more injured siblings breathing their last at SKIMS Soura on Monday morning.

The two sisters who succumbed Monday morning were identified as Sabeena Bano (16) and Shaista Bano (14) daughters of Mohammad Shafi Chalkoo, an employee at ITI Lagama.

Earlier on Sunday, the mother-daughter duo injured in the gas cylinder blast succumbed to their injuries at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences Soura, Srinagar.

Parveena Akther (35) and her daughter Saima (18) succumbed to their injuries at SKIMS Soura early Sunday morning after being hospitalised for five days.

On May 27, seven family members, including the mother and her six children, were injured when a LPG cylinder exploded inside a residential house of Mohammad Shafi Chalkoo son of Abdullah Chalkoo of Laghama Uri.

The injured were taken to SDH Uri for immediate treatment where from six injured were referred to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment.

Block Medical Officer Uri, Dr. Ramzan said that seven person were injured in the gas cylinder blast.

“Six patient with face and neck burn injuries were shifted to Srinagar hospital as face and neck injuries are considered as crucial while as one child was treated at Uri hospital. Few among the six injured had around 70% injuries,” BMO Uri said.

A police official in Uri said that initial reports suggest that leakage in five kilograms gas cylinder led to the incident.

"The room was filled with gas when it caught fire. The gas cylinder exploded causing injuries to seven members of Chalkoo family. However investigations are still going on," the police official said.

On Monday, heart-rending scenes were witnessed, as the funeral prayers of the deceased mother and her three daughters were held on the two consecutive days at Silikote area of Lagama Uri. People were seen thronging the bereaved family to condole the death of lady and her three daughters.