About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 04, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Toll reaches four in Uri gas cylinder blast

 A pall of gloom descended on Lagama village in subdivision Uri of North Kashmir's Baramulla district where funeral prayers of four family members injured in a gas cylinder blast last week were performed on Monday.
Officials told that the death toll in the last week’s LPG cylinder blast in Lagama Uri mounted to four with two more injured siblings breathing their last at SKIMS Soura on Monday morning.
The two sisters who succumbed Monday morning were identified as Sabeena Bano (16) and Shaista Bano (14) daughters of Mohammad Shafi Chalkoo, an employee at ITI Lagama.
Earlier on Sunday, the mother-daughter duo injured in the gas cylinder blast succumbed to their injuries at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences Soura, Srinagar.
Parveena Akther (35) and her daughter Saima (18) succumbed to their injuries at SKIMS Soura early Sunday morning after being hospitalised for five days.
On May 27, seven family members, including the mother and her six children, were injured when a LPG cylinder exploded inside a residential house of Mohammad Shafi Chalkoo son of Abdullah Chalkoo of Laghama Uri.
The injured were taken to SDH Uri for immediate treatment where from six injured were referred to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment.
Block Medical Officer Uri, Dr. Ramzan said that seven person were injured in the gas cylinder blast.
“Six patient with face and neck burn injuries were shifted to Srinagar hospital as face and neck injuries are considered as crucial while as one child was treated at Uri hospital. Few among the six injured had around 70% injuries,” BMO Uri said.
A police official in Uri said that initial reports suggest that leakage in five kilograms gas cylinder led to the incident.
"The room was filled with gas when it caught fire. The gas cylinder exploded causing injuries to seven members of Chalkoo family. However investigations are still going on," the police official said.
On Monday, heart-rending scenes were witnessed, as the funeral prayers of the deceased mother and her three daughters were held on the two consecutive days at Silikote area of Lagama Uri. People were seen thronging the bereaved family to condole the death of lady and her three daughters.

Latest News

32-year-old man shot dead by unknown gunmen in Panthachowk

32-year-old man shot dead by unknown gunmen in Panthachowk

Jun 03 | Agencies
Kathua rape and murder: Verdict to be announced on June 10

Kathua rape and murder: Verdict to be announced on June 10

Jun 03 | Agencies
JTFRP to prepare comprehensive artisan database of over 4 lakh craft a ...

JTFRP to prepare comprehensive artisan database of over 4 lakh craft a ...

Jun 03 | Agencies
MCI recognises all 100 uptake seats in SKIMS MC

MCI recognises all 100 uptake seats in SKIMS MC

Jun 03 | Agencies
SOG personnel injured critically in accidental fire in Kadipora Anantn ...

SOG personnel injured critically in accidental fire in Kadipora Anantn ...

Jun 03 | Agencies
Intruders body handed over to Pak authorities

Intruders body handed over to Pak authorities

Jun 03 | Press Trust of India
Air Force transport plane goes missing near China border

Air Force transport plane goes missing near China border

Jun 03 | Agencies
Traffic jams irk commuters in cty ahead of Eid

Traffic jams irk commuters in cty ahead of Eid

Jun 03 | Rising Kashmir News
Eid-ul-Fitr prayers to be offered at Eidgah Srinagar at 10:00 am: AAJ

Eid-ul-Fitr prayers to be offered at Eidgah Srinagar at 10:00 am: AAJ

Jun 03 | Rising Kashmir News
Rain, thunderstorm at isolated places in Kashmir in next 48 hrs: MeT

Rain, thunderstorm at isolated places in Kashmir in next 48 hrs: MeT

Jun 03 | Agencies
Releasing separatists on Eid can be a good CBM: Tarigami

Releasing separatists on Eid can be a good CBM: Tarigami

Jun 03 | Agencies
Charisharief woman

Charisharief woman's body exhumed for examination

Jun 03 | RK Online Desk
Khalilzad discusses Afghan peace process with Pakistani leaders

Khalilzad discusses Afghan peace process with Pakistani leaders

Jun 03 | Press Trust of India
Fire breaks out in Army barrack in Pulwama

Fire breaks out in Army barrack in Pulwama

Jun 03 | PTI
Clashes erupt during CASO in Kulgam

Clashes erupt during CASO in Kulgam's Tarigam

Jun 03 | RK Online Desk
Uri gas cylinder blast: Two sisters succumb, toll 4

Uri gas cylinder blast: Two sisters succumb, toll 4

Jun 03 | RK Online Desk
Shopian encounter: Slain duo identified as militant, his associate say ...

Shopian encounter: Slain duo identified as militant, his associate say ...

Jun 03 | RK Online Desk
Tipper driver killed in Ganderbal road accident

Tipper driver killed in Ganderbal road accident

Jun 03 | Umar Raina
Qatar rejects Mecca talks outcome

Qatar rejects Mecca talks outcome

Jun 03 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Car bombing kills 17 in Syria

Car bombing kills 17 in Syria's Azaz: monitor

Jun 03 | AFP/Press Trust of India
2 bodies recovered after brief shootout in Shopian village

2 bodies recovered after brief shootout in Shopian village

Jun 03 | Javid Sofi
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 04, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Toll reaches four in Uri gas cylinder blast

              

 A pall of gloom descended on Lagama village in subdivision Uri of North Kashmir's Baramulla district where funeral prayers of four family members injured in a gas cylinder blast last week were performed on Monday.
Officials told that the death toll in the last week’s LPG cylinder blast in Lagama Uri mounted to four with two more injured siblings breathing their last at SKIMS Soura on Monday morning.
The two sisters who succumbed Monday morning were identified as Sabeena Bano (16) and Shaista Bano (14) daughters of Mohammad Shafi Chalkoo, an employee at ITI Lagama.
Earlier on Sunday, the mother-daughter duo injured in the gas cylinder blast succumbed to their injuries at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences Soura, Srinagar.
Parveena Akther (35) and her daughter Saima (18) succumbed to their injuries at SKIMS Soura early Sunday morning after being hospitalised for five days.
On May 27, seven family members, including the mother and her six children, were injured when a LPG cylinder exploded inside a residential house of Mohammad Shafi Chalkoo son of Abdullah Chalkoo of Laghama Uri.
The injured were taken to SDH Uri for immediate treatment where from six injured were referred to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment.
Block Medical Officer Uri, Dr. Ramzan said that seven person were injured in the gas cylinder blast.
“Six patient with face and neck burn injuries were shifted to Srinagar hospital as face and neck injuries are considered as crucial while as one child was treated at Uri hospital. Few among the six injured had around 70% injuries,” BMO Uri said.
A police official in Uri said that initial reports suggest that leakage in five kilograms gas cylinder led to the incident.
"The room was filled with gas when it caught fire. The gas cylinder exploded causing injuries to seven members of Chalkoo family. However investigations are still going on," the police official said.
On Monday, heart-rending scenes were witnessed, as the funeral prayers of the deceased mother and her three daughters were held on the two consecutive days at Silikote area of Lagama Uri. People were seen thronging the bereaved family to condole the death of lady and her three daughters.

News From Rising Kashmir

;