Told NIA Kashmir issue to be solved as per aspirations of people: Mirwaiz

April 12, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Chairman Hurriyat Conference (M) Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Friday said he openly told National Investigation Agency (NIA) that Kashmir issue needs be resolved as per the aspirations of people.



Addressing Friday congregational prayers at historic Jamia Masjid, the Mirwaiz said Kashmiri leadership is being coerced to change its political stand, but they would continue to seek resolution of Kashmir.



“This pulpit has been representing aspirations of people since 1947 and it will continue to do. No amount of suppression will compel us to change our political stand,” the Mirwaiz said. “I told them (NIA) the same thing that Kashmir issue needs to be resolved one day.”