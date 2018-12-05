About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Togadia accuses BJP of raking up Ram temple issue for political benefits

Press Trust of India

Muzaffarnagar

AntarRashtriya Hindu Parishad (AHP) president Pravin Togadia Wednesday accused the BJP of raking up the Ram temple issue for political benefits ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Talking to reporters in Shamli district, he criticised the BJP for not fulfilling any of its poll promises.

"Neither any development took place in the state, nor the Ram temple was built in the last four years of the BJP government," Togadia said.

Speaking at a press conference here, he said, "I will field my men in the 2019 general elections to fulfill the long-pending dream of building a Ram temple at Ayodhya.

