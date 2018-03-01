Today's global war is against hate: Jordanian King

AgenciesNew Delhi
Calling for world peace, King Abdullah II of Jordan on Thursday said that the global war waged today is not against any particular religion but against extremism, hate, and violence.
"Today's global war against terror is not a fight between different religions or people. It is between all faiths and communities against extremism, hate, and violence," Abdullah said in his address at the Vigyan Bhawan here.
The monarch further targeted the media coverage of religion-related issues, saying that "what is seen about religion today is all about what separates people."
"Around the world suspicions are inflamed by what different groups don't know about others. Such ideologies of hate distort the word of God to stir conflict," he added.
Calling for peace dialogues, Abdullah said, "Jordan is working globally for dialogue in peace. The world is one family. However different our countries and people are, we have shared a responsibility to each other as well as the future."
The Jordanian King also expressed concern for future generation in the atmosphere of ostracism, and pitched for inclusion of all, "We cannot afford to allow young people to be left without hope trapped in isolation and vulnerable to false promises of outlaw groups. Inclusion is path to co-existence that we need; we need to build strong successful countries, our strongest defence against turmoil."
King Abdullah II is on a three-day visit to India. During his visit, both countries have signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for mining and beneficiation of Rock Phosphate and Muriate of Phosphate (MOP) and other important raw materials.
India and Jordan also signed MoUs on cooperation in the field of health and medical science and cooperation and mutual administrative assistance in customs matters
