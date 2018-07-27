About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Tobacco is major cause of cancer

Published at July 27, 2018 02:03 PM 0Comment(s)771views


Agencies

New Delhi

About 13.5 lakh people die every year in India due to consuming tobacco, which is a major cause of cancer.

On the eve of World Head and Neck Cancer Day on Friday, the experts have urged people to stay away from tobacco.

Dr Pankaj Chaturvedi, Professor Surgical Oncology, Tata Memorial Hospital and Voice of Tobacco Victims (VoTV) patron said, “Head and neck cancers are the biggest source of cancer burden in India.”

Nearly half of the newly diagnosed head and neck cancers die within 12 months of diagnosis.

