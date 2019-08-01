To The Clouds

August 01, 2019 | Muzain Rasheed Shah

O! You little white, I have seen,

I see you and rejoice.

O! Lovely clouds there I have been,

Where you were long for my voice,

While I am lying on the grass

Your murmuring sounds I hear.

From here and there, seems me to pass,

Sometimes away but sometimes near.

O blessed cloud! The sky you fly,

Appears me like you just rove.

But when I see the mother where I lie

Your tears, it seems me like your love

