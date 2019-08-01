To The Clouds

O! You little white, I have seen,
I see you and rejoice.
O! Lovely clouds there I have been,
Where you were long for my voice,
While I am lying on the grass
Your murmuring sounds I hear.
From here and there, seems me to pass,
Sometimes away but sometimes near.
O blessed cloud! The sky you fly,
Appears me like you just rove.
But when I see the mother where I lie
Your tears, it seems me like your love
O! You little white, I have seen,
I see you and rejoice.
O! Lovely clouds there I have been,
Where you were long for my voice,
While I am lying on the grass
Your murmuring sounds I hear.
From here and there, seems me to pass,
Sometimes away but sometimes near.
O blessed cloud! The sky you fly,
Appears me like you just rove.
But when I see the mother where I lie
Your tears, it seems me like your love