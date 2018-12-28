To mitigate human-animal conflict, Forest Deptt plants fruit bearing saplings in Rafiabad

Noor ul HaqBaramulla, Dec 27:
Department of forest has found an extraordinary technique to stop wild animals from entering the residential areas by planting fruit bearing plants in Rafiabad forest areas of North Kashmir's Baramulla district.
Reports said that fruit bearing trees including apricots and hard walnuts were planted by forest employees over a huge piece of land in Khahmoh forest area of Rafiabad. The move came after several incidents of man-animal conflict were reported in the area from last many years. Reports said that more than 15 incidents of man-animal conflict were reported in the area past six years.
"Unlike previous years, we started a plantation drive in the upper forest belt of Rafiabad. This time we planted fruit bearing plants besides pine and other timber yielding trees. Besides turning barren lands into green fields by plantation, our motive is to stop wild animals from entering the residential areas also and for that plantation of fruit bearing trees will be a helpful technique, " Range Officer Rafiabad Langate, Abdul Qayoom said.
He said that due to shrinking forest space and lack of food, wild animals approach residential areas which result in man-animal conflict.
"In Khahmoh area of Rafiabad, the department of forests retrieved 33 hectares of barren land from encroachers and planted several varieties of fruit bearing plant. It is a long-term project but by introducing such methods we are hopeful to reduce man-animal conflict in areas close to forest area in near future," Range Officer added.
Residents of Khanmoh said that the forest land was rendered barren over a period of time by timber mafia and man-animal conflict increased manifolds.
" Once the area was a lush green forest but was left barren by timber smugglers with great support of few officials and there was an increase in man animal conflict. Now we are hopeful that by implementing such techniques there will be less such incidents of man-animal conflict ," Khursheed Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Khahmoh said.
A forest official said that the project was executed under Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) and will be implemented in future also. A total number of sixteen thousand fruit bearing plants and eleven thousand conifer plants were planted over the 33 hectares of barren land, the official said.