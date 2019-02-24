To minimize ‘unnecessary’ referrals, Health Deptt proposes e-health portal for patient services

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Feb 21:
In a bid to minimize ‘unnecessary referrals’ from peripheries, the health department has proposed an e-health portal to ensure digitization of patient services and make workforce accountable.
The rampant practice of unnecessary referrals is a major issue the health authorities are facing in the state especially at tertiary care hospitals.
A proposal for setting up of an e-health portal has been noted in first of its kind health policy draft submitted to the Health and Medical Education (H&ME) Department by Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK).
“The state will enhance e-governance from secretariat to block levels. An effective health geographic information system (GIS) will be developed which will help in improvement of staff attendance, better patient care and make the system more responsive," reads the policy draft.
As per the document, the department wants to use information technology to move towards maximum governance, minimum government.
As per the health policy outline, which has exposed government failures over the years, an existing health helpline be strengthened and made toll-free.
“A health helpline 104 be established in State so that people access medical facilities—hospitals, pharmacy, diagnostic centres.”
The draft prepared by DHSK, said, a large number of IT professionals are working with it in the state and their services can be utilised for e-health.
The policy envisages tracking of patients especially those suffering from chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, tuberculosis (TB) and hepatitis.
“Proper referral of patients from primary to secondary level and secondary to tertiary health care institutions needs be ensured.”
The policy document suggests that unnecessary patient load at higher level centres can be managed at primary and secondary levels.
“In this regard, information technology for patient registration, referral, tracking and back-referral shall be put in use."
"The patients can have Unique Identity Number (UID) linked to Aadhaar so that relevant information is available online,” reads the policy draft.
An official at DHSK said the e-health portal will have multi-tasking effect and will ease facilities for patients at the primary and secondary level.
“Patients with minor ailments including cough and cold come to tertiary care hospitals as there is no system of referrals at peripheries,” he said.
Principal Secretary to the Government, H&ME Department, Atal Dulloo said that the policy draft is under consideration.
“The draft needs some modifications. We have to take all stakeholders on board before coming to final conclusion for the policy,” he said.
Following an incident of Kupwara pregnant woman who was refused admission at Lal Ded hospital, later delivered a stillborn on a roadside, the hospital also sent a communication to DHSK over huge referrals.
The letter has noted unnecessary referrals received by LD hospital from district and sub-district hospitals in Kashmir.
“We receive unjustified referrals which are being made to this hospital on a daily basis. After 4 pm, referral load increases as patients with minor abdominal pain come for treatment,” said a senior gynaecologist at LD.
He said that the district hospitals need to be streamlined by way of making available gynaecologists to decrease referrals.
Although, the state’s health department on Febuary 8, issued Standard Operating Procedures for patient referrals but many doctors complained that the SOPs weren't being followed.