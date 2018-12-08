To foil Paris protests, French govt deploys 90,000 security personnel

RK Web NewsSrinagar
About 5000 people had gathered to protest in Paris as the “yellow vest” movement gained momentum in France.
The French government anticipating the recent protests had deployed around 90,000 security personnel including 8000 officers and armored vehicles to quell the protests.
In the last few days over 100 protestors have been held by police following violent clashes with the police.
About 5,000 people gathered on the Champs-Elysées and marched a short distance to a police cordon where they stopped.
“Yellow vest” movement was started to protest against the rise in fuel tax.