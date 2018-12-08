About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

To foil Paris protests, French govt deploys 90,000 security personnel

Published at December 08, 2018 03:58 PM 0Comment(s)807views


To foil Paris protests, French govt deploys 90,000 security personnel

RK Web News

Srinagar

About 5000 people had gathered to protest in Paris as the “yellow vest” movement gained momentum in France.

The French government anticipating the recent protests had deployed around 90,000 security personnel including 8000 officers and armored vehicles to quell the protests.

In the last few days over 100 protestors have been held by police following violent clashes with the police.   

About 5,000 people gathered on the Champs-Elysées and marched a short distance to a police cordon where they stopped.

“Yellow vest” movement was started to protest against the rise in fuel tax.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top